EPL clubs accused of abusing virus rules

LONDON • The English Premier League stands accused of overseeing a farce, after agreeing to Arsenal's request to postpone their trip to Tottenham with the Gunners reportedly missing just one player due to Covid-19.

The north London derby, which was due to be staged yesterday, is the 21st top-flight match called off over the past two months.

Rules initially brought in to cope with record numbers of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant of the virus have been abused by clubs seeking to take advantage when depleted by injuries and the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal have four players away on international duty in Cameroon on top of injuries to Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney and Cedric Soares all picked up knocks in Thursday's League Cup semi-final first-leg 0-0 draw at Liverpool and Granit Xhaka is suspended.

But Martin Odegaard is the only player currently ruled out after testing positive for Covid-19.

While the Premier League's criteria is that teams must have 13 available outfield players plus a goalkeeper at a minimum, it appears the rules are being bent.

"What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team," tweeted former Manchester United captain and Sky pundit Gary Neville.

"The Premier League must stop this now, draw a line in the sand and say that all games go ahead unless you have an exceptional amount of CV (coronavirus) cases. It's wrong."

"No other league in Europe is doing this," added former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, citing Bayern Munich, who were forced to play 16-year-old Paul Wanner in a 2-1 home defeat by Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend because of injuries and Covid-19 cases. "There is no doubt teams are taking advantage of this situation."

Last season, when the entire campaign was played behind closed doors or with severe restrictions on crowd attendance, just a handful of games in the Premier League were postponed due to the virus.

Yet now, with full crowds back, fans' plans are being thrown into turmoil with many postponements announced just 24 hours or less before games are due to go ahead.

Premier League clubs agreed to a £330 million (S$608.4 million) rebate to broadcasters for the disruption caused to scheduling by the late finish to the 2019-20 season due to the pandemic. The same broadcasters are reportedly growing tired of seeing their schedules ripped up at short notice this term.

On top of the economic cost, the sporting integrity of the competition is being called into question.

With many postponed games yet to be rescheduled, fixture congestion near the end of the campaign is likely to play a major factor.

Should Leicester advance far in the Europa Conference League and FA Cup, there are no longer enough dates to fit in their rescheduled games without the Foxes being forced to play four games in a week.

The top flight prides itself as the richest league in the world. But the broadcasters and fans who put it on that pedestal are feeling short changed.

