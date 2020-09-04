EPL cancels $955m Chinese TV deal

LONDON • The English Premier League (EPL) has cancelled its contract with Chinese broadcaster PPLive Sports International after just one season, the league said in a statement yesterday.

The broadcaster, part of retail group Suning, the owner of Serie A outfit Inter Milan, paid around US$700 million (S$955.3 million) for three years of top-flight streaming rights from the 2019-20 season.

"The Premier League confirms it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage," the league said in a statement.

There were some media reports that the growing political tension between the two countries due to the ongoing Hong Kong protests, the offer of UK residency to up to three million residents and the blacklisting of Huawei had led to the axing of the deal.

However, league sources told The Guardian the reason was strictly financial.

The Daily Mail was the first to break the story, saying last month that Suning had withheld the £160 million (S$290 million) instalment due to the league in March.

In a statement posted on its official Weibo account, PPLive said it had tried to renegotiate the price of the rights with the league, blaming the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has brought many challenges, and it's especially obvious during broadcasting rights negotiations," the statement said. "After rounds of meetings, PPLive Sports and the Premier League have a disagreement on the price of broadcasting rights.

"We regret that we couldn't have an agreement with the Premier League. The direction of PPLive Sports' strategic development will not change.

"Broadcasting rights strategy adjustment is based on objective reality and strategic thinking. PPLive Sports will continue to dedicate itself to providing high quality services to fans, copyright holders and partners."

The deal with PPLive was struck during the peak of Chinese interest in international football and marked a huge increase in revenue on the previous deal.

Beijing-based Super Sports Media was the previous rights holder in China, with local media reports suggesting it paid more than 1 billion yuan (S$199.7 million) for a six-year deal until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The early ending of the PPLive deal is a further loss of income for clubs following the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Mail, the Premier League is aiming to return to the Chinese market with the hope of negotiating a similar deal with another broadcaster before the new season starts on Sept 12.

REUTERS