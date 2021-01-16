EPL bosses question edict on celebrations

LONDON • West Brom boss Sam Allardyce on Thursday led Premier League managers in questioning the need for new coronavirus guidelines over goal celebrations.

The English top flight has issued the new celebration edict to clubs in a bid to limit the virus spread at a time when Covid-19 cases are spiking in Britain.

There have been several Premier League, FA Cup and lower league fixtures postponed after virus outbreaks at clubs in recent weeks.

Players continued to celebrate goals with group hugs this week, leading one Member of Parliament to describe those actions as "brainless".

However, Allardyce does not believe it makes any difference if players are prevented from hugging when they have already passed virus testing.

"Certainly jumping on each other and hugging each other is out of the question now. I'm not sure why we're in a bubble here and we get tested twice a week that it makes a difference," Allardyce said. "If that's what the protocols are we'll try our best to adhere to it. But I can't promise anyone won't get carried away if they score a goal."

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also warned it will be difficult to "dictate emotion".

In a joint statement, the Football Association, Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League said they were confident their tightened virus protocols would enable them to finish the season.

"Safety is a collective effort and football requires the ongoing support of clubs, managers, players... to continue to manage the spread of infection and set the right example," the statement said.

"We will offer guidance, education and support as well as reviewing our practices to ensure they remain of the highest standard."

Premier League managers and captains attended a series of virtual meetings the past two days to talk through the new protocols.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said: "If players make mistakes celebrating a goal, it is an honest mistake. It is instinct, for as long as they have ever known.

"But if it means not being able to celebrate a goal, then it is something we have to look at and if it helps, then we will do it for sure."

Elite sport, including professional football, has been given the go-ahead by government to continue despite a new national lockdown.

In that context, Julian Knight, the MP who chairs the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, said players' actions were indefensible.

"Some of the scenes we have seen have been brainless and give out an awful message," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE