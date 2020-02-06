EPL boss says VAR to stay but will be refined

LONDON • English Premier League chief executive Richard Masters admits that his organisation must try to improve VAR (video assistant referee) after a season marred by controversy surrounding the review technology.

A recent survey by British opinion polling firm YouGov showed more than two-thirds of fans questioned believe VAR has made the game less enjoyable since it was introduced in the English top flight.

Players, managers and fans have all complained about the way the system is used, with lengthy review delays and dubious decisions causing widespread frustration.

Masters, who started his role with the Premier League in December, told BBC Sport that VAR would stay in the game, but he hopes it can be improved.

"I don't think VAR has been damaging but I accept it needs improvement," he said. "Scrapping it is not an option - what we have to do is try and make VAR better."

VAR has been brought in to decide on goals, penalties, red cards and offside decisions.

Masters said 94 per cent of "key decisions" had been found to be correct this season but that clubs will discuss in April how the system will work next season and look at issues such as close offside calls and the referee's use of the pitch-side monitor.

"It's going to be a work in progress this season and next as we try to rebalance it so you get the positives of better decision-making and fewer of the perceived negatives about delay and confusion," he added.

He also suggested that the league will resist moves to ban clubs from having their shirts sponsored by betting companies as part of the British government's promised review of gambling legislation.

This follows criticism of the Football Association for allowing FA Cup matches to be streamed on betting websites.

"The government deregulated gambling... in 2005, and I think it's probably about time to have another look at it, the government are going to do that, we'll be welcome participants in that," he said.

"Our clubs have always abided by rules and regulations in relation to it, I think this area does need stronger governance...

"But I don't think the answer coming out at the end of it should be that football clubs shouldn't have shirts sponsored by gambling companies any more, but we will certainly co-operate with the review."

