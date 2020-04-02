EPL and EFL clubs consider pay cut

LONDON • Premier League and English Football League clubs are seeking agreement on a collective wage deferral plan at a meeting with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), according to the BBC. The proposal is one option to help clubs safeguard their financial future during the coronavirus pandemic.

English football has been suspended until at least April 30 and that date is likely to be pushed back at a meeting tomorrow, with league authorities confirming they will resume games "only when it is safe and conditions allow".

With the loss of match-day revenue, a critical component of any club's income stream, clubs across the continent have been forced to take drastic measures.

European giants like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have imposed temporary wage cuts on their first-team players and coaches.

While Premier League clubs have yet to take a similar route given their greater riches, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has called on fellow teams to band together to maintain financial stability.

"We have seen some of the biggest clubs in the world... take steps to reduce their costs," he said.

"We hope the discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA (League Managers Association) will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football ecosystem."

There are increasing calls from politicians for English top-flight players to sacrifice some of their massive wages for the greater good after Newcastle, Norwich and Spurs placed non-playing staff on no-pay leave and implemented wage cuts.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan yesterday told BBC Radio 5 Live that this is the time for them to "carry the burden".

"My view is always that those who are the least well-off should get the most help," he said.

"Highly paid football players should be the first ones to, with respect, sacrifice their salary, rather than the person who probably doesn't get anywhere near the salary some of the Premier League footballers get.

SADIQ KHAN, London mayor, urges highly paid football players to carry the burden.

"It should be those with the broadest shoulders who go first because they can carry the greatest burden, rather than those who have probably got no savings and live week by week."

Conservative MP Julian Knight, who chairs the British parliament's Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport Committee, added that the situation "exposes the crazy economics in English football and the moral vacuum at its centre".

REUTERS