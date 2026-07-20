Enzo Fernandez joins World Cup final red card hall of shame

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Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez was sent off after picking up his second yellow from a late challenge.

PARIS – Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez on July 19 joined the hall of shame of those players sent off in a World Cup final.

Fernandez’s sending off also gave Argentina an unwanted record as the country to have had the most red cards in World Cup final history.

AFP Sport lists the previous quintet:

Pedro Monzon (Argentina), 1990

He had only been on the pitch for 20 minutes – replacing Argentinian hardman defender Oscar Ruggeri – when his high tackle on West German striker Jurgen Klinsmann resulted in a red card.

Klinsmann was renowned for extravagant swan dives but even that reputation did not save Monzon from making history of the wrong kind – the first man to be sent off in a final.

Gustavo Dezotti (Argentina), 1990

Monzon was probably just drying himself off after his early shower when teammate Dezotti trudged from the pitch for a second booking after barging into Jurgen Kohler.

Marcel Desailly (France), 1998

In the ecstasy of France’s first ever World Cup triumph – lit up by Zinedine Zidane’s double – the French great’s sending off is often forgotten.

Brazilian Cafu was to be his nemesis, Desailly booked in the 49th minute for dissent after he disagreed with the referee that he had fouled the defender.

A foul on the same player resulted in a second booking and leaving his side to defend a 2-0 lead but a man down for over 20 minutes.

He was on the list to be drug tested but recalled: “I said, ‘No, I cannot be locked away!’

“I could not be in a room with no TV, not knowing what is going on, thinking the whole country is going to knock on the door because it is my fault they lost the World Cup!

“I had the fear, big time. I was angry and I made a bit of a scene. I barged my way out and watched the match, but that stress… finally, we won 3-0.”

Zinedine Zidane (France), 2006

Arguably the most famous red card in history due to the iconic status of the player and how he earned it in a dramatic exit in what was his final match.

France and Italy were locked at 1-1 and the game had gone into extra time when the two goalscorers, Zidane and Marco Materazzi, had a heated exchange with the latter making a crude remark about the Frenchman’s sister.

Zidane reacted by headbutting the defender and although neither referee Horacio Elizondo nor the linesman saw the incident, the fourth official did.

Elizondo was surprised at how accepting Zidane was when he sent him off.

“When I was about to write his name on the sheet, he touched my shoulder and said ‘Stay calm, the red card is correct, but didn’t you hear or see what happened before?’” Elizondo told Gazzetta dello Sport

“I said: ‘No, what happened?’ But he just turned his back and walked away.”

Zidane walked off down the tunnel past the trophy he had inspired France to win eight years earlier – this time they were to lose on penalties.

People lined up to defend him including then French president Jacques Chirac, who said: “You are a man of heart, commitment, and conviction. That is why France admires and loves you.”

John Heitinga (The Netherlands), 2010

The final in Johannesburg was an unedifying spectacle largely because the Dutch – rather like the Argentines in the July 19 match – thought the best way to unsettle the Spaniards was through physical intimidation.

England’s highly regarded referee Howard Webb was in charge and he issued 14 yellow cards.

Heitinga was sent off for two bookings and the player he fouled for the latter, Andres Iniesta, proved there is justice as he was to score the winner minutes later. AFP