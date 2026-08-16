Enzo Fernandez booed by Chelsea fans in friendly win over Real Sociedad

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Chelsea's Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez told the Blues in May 2026 that he wanted to leave.

LONDON - Enzo Fernandez was jeered by Chelsea supporters after coming on as a substitute during a 3-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge on Aug 15.

Several fans made their feelings known when Fernandez, who has previously made clear his desire to leave Chelsea, came on in the 62nd minute to replace Reece James.

But other supporters gave their backing to the 25-year-old Fernandez, who told the Blues in May he wanted to leave.

Chelsea placed a reported asking price of £120 million (S$200 million) on the Argentina international but no bids have yet been received during the summer transfer window.

Fernandez scored Argentina’s equaliser in their World Cup semi-final win over England in July before being sent off in the South Americans’ defeat by Spain in the final.

Record signing Morgan Rogers scored on his first Stamford Bridge appearance, tapping in the rebound after Joao Pedro’s header was saved.

Brazilian Pedro ensured victory for new manager Xabi Alonso in the team’s final match before their Premier League opener away to local rivals Fulham, scoring a double to take his pre-season total to eight goals, after Jon Aramburu had equalised for the La Liga side. AFP