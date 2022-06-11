Enrique happy with Spain's 'serious game'

GENEVA • An early goal from Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 1-0 win in Switzerland on Thursday, their first victory of this year's Uefa Nations League.

Last year's finalists dominated from the start but were able to score only once, when the Paris Saint-Germain forward struck from close range in the 13th minute following a low cross by Marcos Llorente.

After a mistake by the Swiss defence, the Atletico Madrid winger found Sarabia ghosting in between two opponents inside the six-yard box and the latter scored with a first-time shot.

Spain have five points from their opening three Group A2 matches to sit two behind leaders Portugal and one ahead of third-placed Czech Republic.

Switzerland have suffered three consecutive losses and are winless in their last five games since qualifying for this year's World Cup.

La Roja will host the Czechs in Malaga and Switzerland entertain Portugal in Geneva tomorrow.

Spain coach Luis Enrique made eight changes to the starting team who struggled to a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic.

Llorente and Sarabia were the main focus of Spain's attack with their pace, fed by precise passes from teenager Gavi behind the Swiss line.

Spain enjoyed almost 70 per cent of possession, but forwards Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres lacked the precision to ram home their superiority.

"It's good to remind people that Switzerland were eight years without losing an official game at home, 23 consecutive games," Enrique told broadcaster TVE.

"Winning away from home is very complicated and I think today we played a serious game, tried to impose our style. We suffered like it was expected due to the level of our opponent, but I'm really happy with the outcome."

Switzerland managed only one shot on target in the entire game, but were almost gifted an equaliser as the Spain defence made two late blunders.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon left his box to try to make a clearance but missed the ball. He was lucky Breel Embolo placed his shot wide of an empty goal, before Haris Seferovic had a shot blocked by Pau Torres.

