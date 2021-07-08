Enrique happy with Spain, vows to be back stronger

LONDON • Spain coach Luis Enrique said he had no complaints over his side's Euro 2020 semi-final exit after a penalty shoot-out defeat by Italy on Tuesday, insisting he would only be congratulating his players for their efforts throughout the tournament.

Despite conceding first to Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata's well-taken finish dragged La Roja back into the game and they were the better side overall at Wembley, with 16 shots to seven for their opponents.

Like their past five Euro 2020 games, Spain again dominated the ball with 65 per cent possession but lacked a cutting edge, managing an equal four shots on target with the Azzurri.

While the Spaniards ended their tournament as the top-scoring team (13 goals), that statistic is slightly misleading as 10 were scored in two matches against Slovakia and Croatia.

Their striking woes have been a recurrent theme, not just at this European Championship, but for the past few years.

Enrique tried shuffling his front line here, experimenting with Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia in a bid to complement Morata, but none of them could really gel.

On-loan Juventus striker Morata did not start against the Italians, but came off the bench to produce a confident finish for Spain's equaliser.

His three strikes here means he has now scored more European Championship goals (six) than any other Spanish player, overtaking previous record-holder Fernando Torres (five).

But few continue to divide opinion in Spain like Morata, with his thoroughly unconvincing penalty proving crucial as Enrique's men bowed out 4-2 on penalties.

Pundit Graeme Souness summed up their tournament, saying: "Spain are a striker away from being a really top team. If they had a clinical striker, they would be a fabulous team."

Unless Spain can unearth a new striking talent from now till the World Cup next year, this problem will continue to plague the team.

However, there were also plenty of positives to take out of a solid campaign - going into the Italy game, the team had not lost in 13 matches since they were defeated by Ukraine last October.

"I give my team a nine out of 10," Enrique said.

"In sport, you have to learn to win and lose. You learn more from losing. We have to congratulate our rival. When you lose, you have to stand up and try again.

"We have shown we are a team. Now it is important to recover and then we will meet again ahead of the World Cup qualification."

The former Barcelona coach also singled out Barcelona's Pedri for special praise.

The 18-year-old had been tipped as one of the tournament's young stars to look out for and so it proved as the midfielder played all but one minute of Spain's campaign.

He completed all 56 of his passes in the 90 minutes of normal time - only France's Samuel Umtiti had completed more with 100 per cent passing accuracy in a European Championship match since 1980.

"I've never seen an 18-year-old kid play like I've seen Pedri play in this tournament, not even Andres Iniesta. It's crazy," Enrique added.

"His performances, his interpretation of the role, how he finds free space, his quality, his character...

"I have never seen anyone do what he does, it is devoid of all logic."

REUTERS