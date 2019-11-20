Enrique back, Moreno leaves job in tears

MADRID • In a dramatic turn of events, Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed yesterday.

Moreno took charge in June after Enrique had resigned to take care of his nine-year-old daughter Xana, who died in August of bone cancer.

"Today we can confirm that Luis Enrique will return to his position," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales at a press conference yesterday morning at the national team's training base in Las Rozas.

"We have acted sincerely, we have not deceived anyone. Everyone knew that if Luis Enrique wanted to come back he had the doors open."

He also confirmed that the 49-year-old has a contract until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - regardless of their Euro 2020 performance.

This will be the fifth managerial change for Spain since June last year.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked on the eve of the World Cup last year after agreeing to join Real Madrid following the tournament. He was replaced by Fernando Hierro, who led them to the last 16 in Russia. He was followed by Enrique, Moreno and now Enrique again.

The announcement came a day after Moreno, who would leave the set-up altogether, walked out of the Metropolitano stadium in tears and without a word following a 5-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Romania. The players did not speak to the media either.

Rubiales insisted yesterday that Moreno, Enrique's former assistant, wanted to stand down "so as not to hinder" Enrique's return.

The 42-year-old, who had a contract until the summer, won four out of six games after his permanent appointment as head coach. Spain drew the other two, with their Euro 2020 spot sealed with a 1-1 draw in Sweden last month.

They finished top of Group F, taking 26 points from 10 games.

Before that, they won all three games under him from March to June while Enrique was on leave.

Moreno, an international relations graduate who had no professional playing career, was thrust into the biggest job in Spanish football under unusual circumstances.

He revealed he felt "bittersweet" about getting the role and, in September, said he would be happy to step aside if Enrique found himself able to return, insisting that friendship came above all else.

It was understood he would continue to form part of the coaching staff, returning to his former role as assistant. But the way it was finally managed appears to have made that impossible.

Rubiales had recently spoken to Enrique about a return. When the media suggested Moreno might be replaced, he insisted he laid more trust in what he had been told internally than what was said in public and he intended to continue.

After Friday's 7-0 win over Malta, Rubiales said he had faith in Moreno but sought to put off talk of who would lead the team at Euro 2020 and failed to confirm that the coach would keep the post.

That he had spoken publicly and failed to put a lid on speculation, instead deepening it, made Moreno aware of moves undertaken behind his back, precipitating events on Monday night when he left in tears.

He was "not in the right frame of mind" to face the media, with Spanish daily AS reporting yesterday that sources close to the coach said that he felt "used and betrayed" by Enrique and Rubiales.

