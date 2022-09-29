Enjoy Messi while we can, Scaloni tells fans

LOS ANGELES - Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has compared Lionel Messi's eventual retirement to that of tennis great Roger Federer and urged fans to "enjoy" the star forward while they can.

The Qatar World Cup in November could be the last for the 35-year-old Messi, who had previously said he will consider his future with Paris Saint-Germain and the national side after that.

Speaking after Argentina's 3-0 friendly win over Jamaica on Tuesday, Scaloni - who has agreed on a contract extension to the 2026 World Cup - said: "This is how it happened with Roger Federer, who retired and many of us would like to see him play tennis again. It was wonderful...

"The same will happen with him (Messi) and much more because football generates something much stronger. That's why let's enjoy it."

Messi marked his 100th international victory with two goals - Julian Alvarez scored the other - as Argentina edged closer to Italy's world-record unbeaten streak with their win over Jamaica in New Jersey. He took his international goal tally to 90 in 164 appearances, after coming on as a second-half substitute at the Red Bull Arena.

His goals capped an emphatic win for the South Americans, who have now gone 35 games unbeaten in a streak stretching back to 2019 - just two matches shy of Italy's run of 37 set between 2012 and 2018.

Messi, who also scored twice in the 3-0 friendly win over Honduras in Miami last Friday, delighted the crowd with an electrifying cameo after coming on in the 56th minute.

He bagged his first goal in the 86th minute, darting forward before caressing a shot into the bottom corner. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner then curled a low shot under the Jamaican wall into the bottom corner from a free kick.

His presence left the crowd in a frenzy. On three different occasions, spectators sprinted onto the pitch in an effort to get close to the icon. One shirtless fan attempted to get him to autograph his back before he was bundled to the floor by security staff.

Argentina are rapidly emerging as one of the favourites for the World Cup.

They are in Group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

AFP