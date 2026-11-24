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Freddie Potts has played all but four minutes of Brugge’s Champions League campaign so far.

PARIS – Liverpool head to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Nov 25 with Englishman Freddie Potts central to the Belgian club’s bid to spring a surprise against the six-time European champions.

Potts moved to the Belgian champions in the summer after 16 years with West Ham, the club he joined aged just six.

The midfielder has played all but four minutes of Brugge’s Champions League campaign so far.

They sit in ninth place in the 36-team league phase, behind eighth-placed Liverpool on goals scored, after three wins from their opening four games.

Ivan Leko’s side have produced two standout away victories, at Inter Milan and against PSV Eindhoven.

“Results like this, it does give you a little boost, I’m not going to hide that,” Potts told reporters ahead of Brugge’s first meeting with Liverpool since the 1978 European Cup final.

“Liverpool will be a tough game. But we’ve proved it against top teams before and we’re going to think that we can do it again.”

Potts has missed just one game for Club Brugge this season in all competitions, owing to suspension.

He left West Ham after realising during pre-season his game-time would be diminished, despite making 25 appearances last term for his boyhood team.

“I’m not going to shy away, it was very hard. It (West Ham) had been my club for my whole life,” Potts said.

“I still have a lot of love for West Ham but I had to take into account what was best for my career.”

Adding to the emotion of his farewell was the fact his dad, Steve Potts, made more than 500 appearances for West Ham as a player and is still a coach at the London club.

“He helped me out a lot, as well as the other coaches,” Potts said.

“But we tried to keep a little bit of distance, because we didn’t want anyone thinking that there was a special relationship there.

“It can be a bit of an awkward one, but he had my best interests at heart.”

‘Perfect environment’

Brugge, 20-time Belgian champions, boast a strong squad including veteran Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer, as well as Portugal winger Carlos Forbs and German attacker Niccolo Tresoldi, who are both just 22.

Their scouting system has helped them to four of the past six Belgian league titles, while developing talents such as Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere and Arsenal’s Christos Tzolis.

Brugge, whose annual revenue is more than four times less than Liverpool’s, have to look at up-and-coming players to stay competitive.

“We have players that are younger like myself, a lot of the lads who want to take their career forward and move on to real big things,” Potts said.

“The opportunities that we’re getting in the Champions League is the perfect place, and the environment we work in every day, is the perfect environment for us.

“Because from the top, from the board and the manager, the coaches, they want us to improve every day and they really push for us not to take our foot off the gas.”

Potts and his new teammates have already shown their quality this season, sitting just a point behind leaders Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League as well as going well in Europe.

The highlight so far has been the 4-3 victory over Inter at the San Siro but Liverpool, fresh from their 4-0 thumping of Manchester United, will be another step up.

“It was definitely one of the best nights of my career,” Potts said of the win in Milan.

“Not just the result, we played well as a team and we showed a lot of fight.

“Everything we gave in that game, we came out with the result, that was really special.

“But you’ve got to be patient for opportunities.

“This summer was such a massive decision for my next step in my career. And I feel like it was the right one.” AFP