English FA to withdraw support for FIFA chief Gianni Infantino’s re-election

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The football associations of Wales and Serbia have also withdrawn their support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino over his aborted World Cup sell-off plan.

England’s soccer governing body is withdrawing support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s re-election, The Athletic reported on Aug 3.

The English Football Association (FA) issued a statement voicing its displeasure with Infantino after his aborted attempt to sell a 21 per cent stake in FIFA’s commercial and event operations to a private investor.

“It is time for a full and robust review of FIFA’s leadership and governance to ensure that the global game is run transparently, for the benefit of all 211 member nations and with the long term stewardship of football at its heart,” the FA’s statement read.

Infantino, 56, has held the office since February 2016 and is up for re-election next year. He ran unopposed in 2019 and 2023.

The football associations of Wales and Serbia both announced on Aug 3 they are formally withdrawing their support for Infantino.

“We would like to remind you that we provided Mr. Infantino with written support on May 25 of this year, but after carefully considering the events that have seriously damaged the reputation of both FIFA and its president in the past period, this is the only logical and rational move,” Serbia’s Football Federation (FSS) said in a statement.

Nominations for candidates wishing to challenge Infantino must be submitted by Nov 18. CONCACAF president and current FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani is expected to throw his hat in the ring. REUTERS