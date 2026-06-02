England's World Cup puzzle: Promise, dependence on Kane, search for identity

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MANCHESTER, England, June 2 - England enter another World Cup carrying the familiar blend of promise and persistent doubt, their prospects still tethered as much to individual brilliance as to coherence as a team.

For all the evolution in personnel and the arrival of experienced German coach Thomas Tuchel last year, there remains a sense that the side's ceiling, and perhaps its fragility, is defined by a handful of players, none more so than Harry Kane.

The 32-year-old Kane's scoring record and influence for club and country are beyond dispute, but recent tournaments have exposed a reliance that edges into vulnerability.

When he is sharp, England's attack has structure, penalty-box presence and a focal point others can play off. When he drifts or struggles for rhythm, the drop-off is steep.

The alternatives, while capable, are not in his league in terms of all-round impact and England's attacking fluency can suffer. It leaves Tuchel with a dilemma: how to manage Kane's workload and form without compromising the team's identity.

If the Bayern Munich striker reproduces quieter stretches that have marked parts of recent international tournaments, England could again look blunt at exactly the wrong moment.

Compounding that uncertainty is how late in the cycle England still appear to be searching for clarity.

Tuchel had called up a total of 51 different players to the England squad between taking charge in January 2025 and unveiling his squad.

Rather than sticking to a fixed roster, he has relentlessly cycled players in and out and has yet to produce a settled team.

LACK OF DEFINITION

Perhaps more concerning is the lack of definition around roles for key players. Playmaker Jude Bellingham, one of the game's undisputed stars, epitomises the uncertainty.

Whether deployed as a deeper midfielder, a roaming number 10, or something in between, his influence can reshape England's approach, but it also raises questions about balance.

That there is still ambiguity over the Real Madrid player's best position, or even how prominently he will feature in certain set-ups, underlines how fluid England remain.

And yet, the upside is obvious.

With Kane firing, Bellingham operating in his most effective role and Bukayo Saka -- back at his best after more than a month sidelined with an Achilles injury -- providing width and creativity, England have a core capable of matching anyone.

Saka's consistency offers a reliable outlet, Bellingham's dynamism brings control and thrust, and Kane's finishing remains elite. Around them, the supporting cast has the talent to complement rather than carry.

The challenge, as so often, will be sustaining that level. England have a habit of looking cohesive and convincing one moment, then drifting off the boil and appearing distinctly average the next.

It may take another tournament in which their best team only truly reveals itself under pressure, shaped by circumstance rather than design.

Whether that organic emergence proves a strength or a fatal delay will likely define their campaign, which begins in Group L starting with Croatia on June 17 followed by Ghana and Panama. REUTERS