England's Sterling start

LONDON • After 55 years of hurt, this may be the year "football's coming home" as England began a European Championship with a victory for the first time in nine attempts.

The Three Lions have not tasted success at a major competition since the 1966 World Cup but they looked the part in a deserved 1-0 Euro 2020 win over 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia yesterday.

Raheem Sterling, something of a surprise starter after a flat end to the domestic season with Manchester City, finally found his tournament touch and justified why he remains a favourite of manager Gareth Southgate.

The forward slid home a 57th-minute shot after great work by Kalvin Phillips to end an individual drought that had run through England's three previous major tournaments.

On a scorching day that saw the temperature hit 28 deg C, England flew out of the blocks, lost their way for a while but regained control as Croatia barely managed a shot, giving the hosts the early advantage in Group D that also includes Scotland and the Czech Republic.

The game lacked the drama and jeopardy of the teams' 2018 World Cup semi-final, won by the Croats, but while their opponents have regressed, primarily due to a string of international retirements, Southgate's men have kicked on in the three years since Russia.

Five of the starting XI here were not part of that squad - none of them had won their first cap then - and showed why the injection of fresh blood has made England one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Phil Foden, one of the young stars to have since broken through, almost gave them a dream start when he cut in from the right and curled a low shot beyond Dominik Livakovic but agonisingly saw it come back off the post in what was a blistering start.

OFF WITH A ROAR It's great to get off to a win and now we have other games to look forward to. It's been a long season for me but I couldn't wait to get here and get started with England. RAHEEM STERLING, looking ahead to the Scotland and Czech matches.

After weathering the early storm, Croatia's classy midfield trio of Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric and Marcelo Brozovic began to stroke the ball around and, with the sun beating down, the pace and energy seeped out of the game.

However, Phillips, who made his first international appearance last September and was the outstanding player on the pitch, grabbed the contest by the scruff of the neck, driving at the visitors and riding two tackles before laying the ball off to Sterling to steer home after the interval.

While the match-winner should have had a second, only to blaze wildly over the bar, he claimed it was only a matter of time before he ended his barren spell.

"I always said if I played at Wembley in a major tournament, I'm scoring. I had to score in my back garden and I'm delighted to do that," Jamaica-born Sterling, who grew up in London. "We got a result I think we truly deserved."

Southgate was just as enthused with his players, saying: "It's lovely to have given our fans and our country a really enjoyable afternoon. The players dealt with the big occasion really well.

"Kalvin is a player who is so understated. I thought he was immense throughout the game - as they all were - and I'm so pleased for Raheem."

