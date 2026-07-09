England's Rice, Guehi and James train separately as England prepare for Norway

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 8 - Declan Rice, Marc Guehi and Reece James did not train with the rest of the England World Cup squad on Wednesday and instead followed individual programmes, the team said.

England play Norway in the quarter-finals in Miami on Saturday.

James has already missed three matches at the tournament with a hamstring injury suffered in England's 0-0 group-stage draw with Ghana on June 23.

Rice is managing a neural problem that troubled him towards the end of Arsenal's Premier League season and affects his hamstring and lower back. The midfielder was rested for England's 2-0 win over Panama in the group stage.

England defender Jarell Quansah is already set to miss Saturday's clash with Norway after his sending-off during England's dramatic 3-2 victory over Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium on Sunday.

Rice, Guehi, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Nico O'Reilly are also all walking a tightrope on yellow cards, with another booking automatically ruling them out of a potential semi-final against Argentina or Switzerland. REUTERS