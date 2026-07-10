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England’s Jarell Quansah banned for two matches after World Cup red card against Mexico

Jarell Quansah was sent off during England’s match against Mexico after a video review determined that he had made a sliding studs-up tackle.

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri - England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team’s World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

The English FA said it was not able to appeal against the suspension, without giving further details.

The two-match ban means Quansah will miss England’s quarter-final against Norway on July 11 in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.

The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team’s defensive problems compounded by injuries. REUTERS