England’s Jarell Quansah banned for two matches after World Cup red card against Mexico
- England defender Jarell Quansah has been banned for two World Cup matches after a red card for a studs-up tackle against Mexico.
- The suspension means Quansah will miss England’s quarter-final and possible semi-final, returning only if England reach the final.
- Manager Thomas Tuchel faces defensive challenges due to Quansah's ban and existing injuries as England progress in the tournament.
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri - England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team’s World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.
Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.
The English FA said it was not able to appeal against the suspension, without giving further details.
The two-match ban means Quansah will miss England’s quarter-final against Norway on July 11 in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.
The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.
The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team’s defensive problems compounded by injuries. REUTERS