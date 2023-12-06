England's Olympic dreams over despite 6-0 rout of Scotland

Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A - Scotland v England - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 5, 2023 England's Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze look dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A - Scotland v England - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 5, 2023 England manager Sarina Wiegman applauds fans as she looks dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A - Scotland v England - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 5, 2023 England's Lauren James and teammates applaud fans as they look dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A - Scotland v England - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 5, 2023 England's Ella Toone and Alessia Russo look dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A - Scotland v England - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - December 5, 2023 England players applaud fans as they look dejected after Team GB failed to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics REUTERS/Carl Recine
GLASGOW, Scotland - England Lionesses' dreams of a Paris Olympic berth are over despite a 6-0 thrashing of Scotland on Tuesday in their final Nations League group game.

Lucy Bronze scored a last-gasp goal for the Lionesses, who briefly believed it was enough to win Group A1 and move into the knockout round, but the Netherlands netted twice in added time to beat Belgium 4-0 and clinch top spot in the group.

Both countries finished with 12 points but the Dutch edged England on goal difference 8-7.

England came from behind to beat the Netherlands 3-2 on Friday in a must-win game, setting up Tuesday's thrilling finale.

The two finalists of the inaugural Nations League tournament - or top three if Olympic host France are one of the finalists - earn berths in the Paris Games. Germany's 0-0 draw with Wales on Tuesday was enough for them to clinch top spot in their group and move on to the Feb. 23-28 four-team knockout round.

France and Spain clinched top spot in their groups. REUTERS

