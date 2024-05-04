England women’s forward Fran Kirby to leave Chelsea at end of season

Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - Chelsea v BK Hacken - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 14, 2023 Chelsea's Fran Kirby in action with BK Hacke's Anna Sandberg Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/ File Photo REUTERS
Updated
May 04, 2024, 06:57 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 05:41 PM

England forward Fran Kirby is to leave Chelsea at the end of season after nine years at the Women’s Super League (WSL) club, she said on May 4.

The 30-year-old, who joined Chelsea in 2015, won the WSL title six times and the FA Cup on five occasions with the London side, scoring 107 goals in 192 appearances.

"To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the teammates I've played with – some of the world's best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life," she said in a statement.

WSL champions Chelsea are second in the standings with 46 points from 19 games, six behind leaders Manchester City who have played one more match. REUTERS

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Record crowd sees United States advance to SheBelieves Cup final
Arsenal outclass Manchester United in front of record crowd to stay in WSL title race

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top