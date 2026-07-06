England's Jordan Henderson suffers 'serious' injury during World Cup celebration

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MEXICO CITY - England midfielder Jordan Henderson suffered a wrist injury during the team’s post-game celebration following a 3-2 win over Mexico in the World Cup round of 16 on July 5 that manager Thomas Tuchel called “serious.”

Henderson was seen on video hopping over an advertising board at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City as England headed towards their fans at one end of the stadium to sing “Wonderwall” by Oasis, which has become tradition for the Three Lions.

However, Henderson’s hand slipped and he was in clear pain after trying to break his fall. Multiple teammates immediately called for medical assistance and Henderson was later stretchered off the field.

“He is at the moment in the hospital, it is quite a serious injury,” Tuchel told reporters. “It doesn’t fit with the rest of the evening. I don’t know the procedure.”

Henderson, 36, became the first England man to appear in four different World Cups when he came on against Panama during the group stage. He did not get into the game on July 5, but was shown a yellow card during the second half for actions on the sideline.

The Football Association confirmed that Henderson was going to stay in Mexico City with an England staff member while the remainder of the team and staff returned to their training base in Kansas City.

England will face Norway in the quarter-finals on July 11 in Miami, United States. REUTERS