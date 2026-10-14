Straitstimes.com header logo

England women to host Ukraine at Wembley in World Cup playoff decider

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 14 - England will face Ukraine at Wembley on December 5 with a place at the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil at stake, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

• England reached the final playoff round with an 8-1 aggregate victory over Greece, winning 3-1 away before a 5-0 victory at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

• The Lionesses will play the first leg against Ukraine away from home at a venue yet to be confirmed before returning to Wembley for the second leg.

• "To play at Wembley Stadium in front of our fans for a place at the World Cup is a big moment," England coach Sarina Wiegman said.

• The teams know each other well, with England beating Ukraine 3-0 in Liverpool in June after a 6-1 victory in Turkey.

• The Women's World Cup runs from June 24 to July 25 across eight host cities. REUTERS

See more on

Ukraine

World Cup

Leicester City

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.