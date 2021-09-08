England wary of polish danger

WARSAW • If England beat Poland away in their World Cup qualifier today, it will open up an eight-point lead at the top of Group I.

A win will almost certainly seal qualification for Qatar 2022 as the Three Lions, who also hold a sizeable goal difference of +5, will have just four more games to play.

Two of those will be at Wembley while the others are at bottom teams Andorra and San Marino.

With England enjoying a 100 per cent record - five wins in as many games - there is little doubt the Euro 2020 finalists will go on to finish the job, even if they do not get three points against Poland.

But manager Gareth Southgate would like to wrap up qualification ideally by their next game against Hungary next month.

"It's a great incentive for us if we can go to Warsaw and win then we really are in control of the group," the 51-year-old said ahead of the trip to the Polish capital.

Only Jadon Sancho, who is injured, and the suspended Tyrone Mings will miss out today with the team looking forward to their clash against the Poles.

"Clearly with Hungary's last result (losing 1-0 to Albania), Poland look like being the nearest challengers, which we had thought when this group was drawn," Southgate added.

Poland lost 2-1 at Wembley in March but their star player Robert Lewandowski was absent for that match due to injury. He is fit for today's game and scored three times across their victories over Albania and San Marino to make it 72 goals for his country in 124 appearances.

Picking up from where he left off last season, when he set a new record for the most goals scored in a single Bundesliga campaign (41), the Bayern Munich striker has been in fine form this term.

The 33-year-old, who is the current Best Fifa Men's Player, has scored in all six matches he has played for club and country and is Poland's obvious danger man.

"They played at Wembley without him and they gave a very good account of themselves," Southgate said of Lewandowski.

"We only scored really late on in the game to win it, so of course it's no different if we didn't have Harry Kane or Raheem (Sterling), then they would be a big loss to us.

"The very top players for any team in the world are a loss if you don't have them and every coach will feel the same way.

"But when we're preparing the team to play against Poland, we're not just looking at Lewandowski.

"We absolutely respect what he brings and we know what a threat he is, but they've got some other very dangerous players as well."

Poland manager Paulo Sousa admitted his team are totally reliant on Lewandowski and with the hosts not expected to have much possession against England, he is counting on his star man to make the most of whatever opportunities they can muster.

"We want to compete against the best but know we don't have the same level as England," the 51-year-old Portuguese said.

"If they lose a player, they have two or three of the same level. Here it's just Robert. As a manager, you talk about the team but it's true there is a big difference between Robert's level and the others.

"We approach the game in the best way to deal with it and Robert understands because he is a great leader and loves his country."

Lewandowski is also hoping the Warsaw crowd can give the team a lift with away fans banned due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

"At home, we've found we are able to successfully compete with teams better than us. We are always stronger at the national stadium than anywhere else," he said.