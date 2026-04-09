England to play New Zealand and Costa Rica in preparatory matches before World Cup

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April 9 - England will play New Zealand and Costa Rica in Tampa and Orlando in their final preparatory games before this summer's World Cup campaign, the English FA said on Thursday.

New Zealand, playing in their first World Cup since 2010, will play England on June 6 before Thomas Tuchel's side face Costa Rica, who reached the quarter-finals in 2014, four days later.

"Both fixtures will form a key part of England’s preparation camp in South Florida ahead of moving to the squad’s base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, for the duration of the tournament," the FA said in a statement.

England, who reached the quarter-finals in the previous edition, begin their Group L campaign against Croatia on June 17. REUTERS