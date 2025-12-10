England to host Uruguay, Japan in March ahead of 2026 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 10 - England will host Uruguay and Japan in friendly matches at Wembley Stadium next March in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, the Football Association ‍said ​on Wednesday.

The matches will be the last opportunity ‍for England manager Thomas Tuchel to evaluate his squad before finalising his selection for the ​tournament ​in May.

After last week's draw did not pair England with Asian or South American opposition, Tuchel said it might be preferable to find different ‍opponents in March.

But the fixtures have been confirmed with England to face 16th-ranked ​Uruguay on March 27, followed ⁠by a clash with 18th-ranked Japan three days later.

"We are really pleased to have these two fixtures confirmed as our World Cup year takes shape," Tuchel said in a statement.

"We ​wanted to play two teams ranked in the top 20 in the world, but also ‌to test ourselves against opponents from ​outside of Europe."

England's most recent meeting with Uruguay was a 2-1 defeat in the group stage at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. England have only met Japan three times, most recently in 2010.

Tuchel's squad is expected to play two additional warm-up matches in the United States in the days leading up ‍to the World Cup which will be hosted by the U.S., ​Canada and Mexico.

England are in Group L of the World Cup, where they will face ​Croatia, Ghana and Panama in the group stage. ‌Their opening match is set for June 17 against Croatia in Dallas. REUTERS