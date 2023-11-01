England stumble in Belgium, as Spain thrash Swiss

LEUVEN – World Cup runners-up England slipped to a 3-2 defeat by Belgium which puts their Nations League hopes as well 2024 Olympic Games qualification in the balance.

Laura de Neve curled in a free kick to give Belgium the lead on nine minutes, only for Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby to put England back in charge. The home side were level, though, before half-time through their captain Tessa Wullaert who struck deep into first-half additional time.

When Georgia Stanway was penalised for handball five minutes from time, Wullaert calmly put away the penalty to secure the win for Belgium in Leuven.

It was the first time that England have conceded three goals since Sarina Wiegman took over as coach in 2021, and the Dutchwoman lambasted her team’s vulnerability at the back.

“We were sloppy on the ball and they were ready for that. They play their long ball and they are gone. We didn’t do it good enough today,” Wiegman, who was also not pleased with their lack of ruthlessness in attack, told ITV4.

“They scored three goals and we scored two. This was a game we should have been tighter on the ball. The tempo wasn’t great. We did create lots of chances, we dominated the game totally.

“We lost the ball and they were gone on the counter-attack. It was us that made it hard. They played top and played very compact. It’s something we have to get out of our game. We have to do better in the final third.”

Added England defender Lucy Bronze on ITV4: “We created more chances than the last game, but we were sloppier on the ball. Their goals came from our loose passes. Apart from that, they didn’t really create anything, particularly in the first half, and we had a few chances to put the game to bed if we were a little bit more clinical in front of goal.”

“We were pushing at the end, we were unfortunate to give away a penalty. We just couldn’t get the ball across the line in the last 30 minutes.