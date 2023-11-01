England stumble in Belgium, as Spain thrash Swiss

LEUVEN – World Cup runners-up England slipped to a 3-2 defeat by Belgium which puts their Nations League hopes as well 2024 Olympic Games qualification in the balance.
Laura de Neve curled in a free kick to give Belgium the lead on nine minutes, only for Lucy Bronze and Fran Kirby to put England back in charge. The home side were level, though, before half-time through their captain Tessa Wullaert who struck deep into first-half additional time.
When Georgia Stanway was penalised for handball five minutes from time, Wullaert calmly put away the penalty to secure the win for Belgium in Leuven.
It was the first time that England have conceded three goals since Sarina Wiegman took over as coach in 2021, and the Dutchwoman lambasted her team’s vulnerability at the back.
“We were sloppy on the ball and they were ready for that. They play their long ball and they are gone. We didn’t do it good enough today,” Wiegman, who was also not pleased with their lack of ruthlessness in attack, told ITV4.
“They scored three goals and we scored two. This was a game we should have been tighter on the ball. The tempo wasn’t great. We did create lots of chances, we dominated the game totally.
“We lost the ball and they were gone on the counter-attack. It was us that made it hard. They played top and played very compact. It’s something we have to get out of our game. We have to do better in the final third.”
Added England defender Lucy Bronze on ITV4: “We created more chances than the last game, but we were sloppier on the ball. Their goals came from our loose passes. Apart from that, they didn’t really create anything, particularly in the first half, and we had a few chances to put the game to bed if we were a little bit more clinical in front of goal.”
“We were pushing at the end, we were unfortunate to give away a penalty. We just couldn’t get the ball across the line in the last 30 minutes.
The European champions languish third in Group A1 on six points, three behind leaders Netherlands who won 1-0 in Scotland, and one behind Belgium.
England, who must top their Women’s Nations League group to have a chance of qualifying for the Paris Games on behalf of Team GB, now have two decisive fixtures against the Netherlands and Scotland left to play in December.
Great Britain will head to Paris if nominated country England reach the Nations League final. However, third place will be enough if Olympics host nation France reach the final.
Acknowledging that Olympic qualification has now become much harder, Wiegman said: “Absolutely. We are aware of that. We have to win by more than one goal against the Netherlands at Wembley. We have put ourselves in a hard position at the moment.”
World champions Spain, on the other hand, showcased a finishing masterclass after ruthlessly dispatching Switzerland 7-1 in the Women’s Nations League on Tuesday.
Alexia Putellas grabbed a goal either side of half-time and an assist as the Spaniards put Switzerland to the sword in Zurich.
The match was the team’s first since Fifa announced on Monday that former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales had incurred a three-year ban for his forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso.
If the news had any impact on the players, it was soon forgotten as Oihane Hernandez gave them the lead after four minutes, which Putellas then added to seven minutes later.
The world champions piled the misery on the hosts after the break, adding five goals, Alayah Pilgrim grabbing a consolation strike for the Swiss.
Star midfielder Aitana Bonmati was present for the occasion despite picking up the Ballon d’Or Feminin on Monday in Paris.
Spain sit five points clear of Sweden, who drew 1-1 with Italy, at the top of Group A4 with a maximum 12 points from four matches. Switzerland, on the other hand, have endured a difficult start in a tough group, going down to four consecutive losses.
Over in Paris, France stumbled to a 0-0 home draw against Norway but, with 10 points, they remain top of group A2, three clear of second-place Austria who beat Portugal 2-1.
Herve Renard’s side lacked inspiration but were denied thrice by the post as well as some good saves by Norwegian goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen. AFP