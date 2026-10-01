England striker Ivan Toney pleads not guilty to nightclub assault

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England striker Ivan Toney is accused of headbutting and punching a security guard at a nightclub in central London in December 2025.

LONDON - England striker Ivan Toney pleaded not guilty to assaulting a nightclub security guard during a court appearance in London on Oct 1.

The 30-year-old, who plays for Saudi club Al-Ahli, is accused of headbutting and punching Saber Da Silva at a club in the Soho area of central London in December 2025.

Toney stood in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Oct 1 to confirm his name and age, and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The forward, wearing a black top over a shirt and tie, was accompanied by three members of his entourage as he arrived at court.

Prosecutor Tom Heslop told the 10-minute hearing the alleged assault happened at the 100 Wardour Street club during a “confrontation” between Toney and Da Silva.

District Judge Briony Clarke said the case could be tried in the magistrates’ court, but Toney elected for a Crown Court trial in front of a judge and jury.

He was freed on unconditional bail until a hearing at Southwark Crown Court on Oct 29.

In a statement, his spokesperson said: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and, although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

The former Brentford player has played for England 10 times, scoring one goal. He was part of the 2026 World Cup squad but is not in the latest UEFA Nations League squad. AFP