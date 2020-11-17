England still 'Excellent'

LEUVEN (Belgium) • Gareth Southgate has insisted England have not gone backwards after a 2-0 defeat by Belgium on Sunday ensured they cannot reach the Nations League finals next year.

First-half goals from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens kept the top-ranked hosts on top of League A's Group 2 with an unassailable five-point lead over the third-placed visitors (seven), with one game to play. Southgate's men reached the semi-finals of the inaugural Nations League last year, but have now suffered back-to-back competitive defeats for the first time since September 2018.

England dominated for long spells after conceding twice in the opening 24 minutes, but failed to make their possession count.

Questions have been asked of Southgate's switch from a 4-3-3 formation that saw the Three Lions score 37 goals in eight games in qualifying for Euro 2020, to a 5-2-3 that has reaped just three goals in five Nations League games. But the England manager claimed he had seen an improvement in play.

"Although we don't like losing and didn't want to go out of the competition, the level of performance was excellent," he said. "I have to focus on performances and if you get performances right, you will normally win matches.

"I'm really pleased with the progress. In the last two matches, I don't think we've got what we deserved but those are the fine margins of knockout football."

Denmark's late winner over Iceland means Belgium still need a point when they play the Danes tomorrow to secure their place in the Nations League semi-finals next October but the hosts are confident of getting the job done.

"The best team on the pitch was Belgium," said coach Roberto Martinez. "We were very clinical then when you go 2-0 up, we managed the game a little bit better.

"England had a lot of possession but at that point, you have to give them credit. They took risks, pressed high but we defended very well."

Despite the absence of Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling through injury, Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho was left on the bench for England in favour of Jack Grealish and Mason Mount.

Southgate has previously resisted the clamour for Grealish to be given his chance on the international stage, but he hailed the Aston Villa midfielder's impact on his first competitive start. Belgium had to resort to fouling him seven times to limit his impact.

From not being in the frame for the entire Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, the 25-year-old, who only made his debut in September, is now pushing for a starting place at next year's championship.

In League A's Group 1, goals by Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum (two) and Memphis Depay secured a 3-1 home victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, giving coach Frank de Boer his first win in five games since taking over.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS