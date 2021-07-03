England red-hot favourites

LONDON • This time, England can genuinely hope.

Whereas Gareth Southgate's team went into their last-16 tie with Germany amid relentless reminders of historic failures against their old rivals and the fear of yet another, they are simply expected to beat Ukraine in Rome today.

It is not only the media and fans in England - buoyed by Tuesday's 2-0 victory against the Germans - who are confident that the Three Lions are clear favourites in this quarter-final clash. Any objective analysis of the two teams would reach the same conclusion.

England are ranked third in the world while Ukraine are 24th.

The average player value of the England team is €57.8 million (S$93.2 million) while Ukraine's is €6.6 million.

England's captain Harry Kane is valued at over €100 million and Ukraine's skipper Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City - arguably the top player from his nation who plays in the Premier League - is worth less than a quarter of that amount.

In the group stage, England were unbeaten and finished top of their group while Ukraine lost twice and finished third, the only team with three points to make it to the knockout stage. This is their first Euro quarter-final match while it will be England's sixth.

Ukraine have conceded six goals in their four matches while England have let in none. In seven meetings between the two nations, England have won four times and Ukraine just once.

"It's pretty clear (that England are favourites) - the players they have, and the level they play at," said Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko.

"So, yes, it will be difficult but I'll say it again - anything is possible at this stage, and we believe."

While Southgate's men go into this game still buzzing from the win at Wembley, Ukraine are also on a high after Artem Dovbyk's header at the end of extra time gave them a 2-1 win over Sweden.

The pressure is all on England, for whom defeat would mean the tournament is viewed as a failure.

"This is a big challenge for us. We've got to go away from Wembley, to somewhere where there might not be many fans, it's quite hot, and play an opponent where not many of their players are known to us," Southgate said.

"And there is this perception now that all we've got to do is turn up and we're on our way. So there is total focus now on Saturday, we need to prepare the right way, and our mentality will be critical."

Raheem Sterling has scored three of England's four goals and Southgate will be buoyed by Kane netting the other, against Germany, as the Tottenham striker regains confidence after being criticised during the group games.

At the back, Jordan Pickford has kept four consecutive clean sheets and can surpass Gordon Banks and become the first England 'keeper to have five successive shut-outs at the start of a major tournament if he does not concede today.

Southgate's shift to a back three against Germany proved effective and he may deploy the same 3-4-3 formation today. However, the England boss would face a challenge predicting his opponents' line-up.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko has changed from a 4-3-3 in the group stage to a 3-5-2 that played to their strengths and helped them beat the Swedes.

1 England have lost just one of their seven meetings with Ukraine in all competitions (W4 D2). 1 The two teams have met at a major tournament just once, with England winning 1-0 in the Euro 2012 group stage.

Sweden were exposed by Ukraine's wing-backs at times and Zinchenko's opener in the 27th minute came from an overload that exploited Sweden's narrow formation. There is a chance they could do the same against England with one extra man in midfield.

"My message to the players is to believe," said Shevchenko.

"We are here and this is our chance to change the future and we did it. England are a great team, a lot of great players and a great manager. It will be a hard game for us."

Striker Artem Besedin is ruled out because of a knee injury, while midfielder Oleksandr Zubkov is reported to have recovered from a calf strain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

UKRAINE V ENGLAND

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.55am