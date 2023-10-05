England recall Bowen, Watkins for Australia friendly, Italy Euro qualifier

LONDON - Forwards Jarrod Bowen and Ollie Watkins were called up by England manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday ahead of the country's friendly against Australia and a 2024 European Championship qualifier against Italy this month.

Bowen has been on top form for West Ham United this season with the 26-year-old scoring five times to sit behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland (eight goals) and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (six) in the Premier League scoring charts.

Aston Villa's Watkins, meanwhile, has scored four goals in his last two league games, including a hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 6-1 win.

Bowen last played for England in June 2022 in their Nations League campaign, while Watkins, who has scored two goals for England, has not played for his country since March last year.

England face Australia at Wembley on Oct. 13 before hosting Italy in a Euro qualifier on Oct. 17 at the same venue.

England are top of Group C, six points ahead of Italy who have a game in hand.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Al-Ettifaq), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) REUTERS