England qualifier has cops on alert

LONDON • England's police lead officer for football, Mark Roberts, has called Uefa's decision to go ahead with their Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday night as "unfortunate".

There are valid fears that scheduling the match at night could increase drunken and anti-social behaviour from travelling fans, with the city being one of Europe's stag capitals, well-known for its cheap beer and nightlife.

Roberts made no secret of his disappointment at how the plea was overlooked and now the English police, the Football Association and the Czech authorities must prepare for the prospect of flashpoints.

The fixture had already been designated as high risk, with local officials ready to deploy an unprecedented number of police officers, including English-speaking "anti-conflict units" and, if necessary, anti-riot units.

It is expected that around 6,000 England fans will be in Prague and Roberts believes "you can foresee the risk", just like when the Three Lions played the Netherlands in a friendly on a Friday night last March, leading to more than 100 arrests in Amsterdam.

"I wrote to Uefa asking them to reconsider the Friday night kick-off," he said. "That's not something we've been able to do.

"We'd much rather prevent a situation developing than try to manage it on the night and regret it afterwards."

THE GUARDIAN