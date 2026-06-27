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England, Portugal and Egypt among five teams to seal World Cup knockout spots

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June 26 - England, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana and Paraguay secured places in the World Cup Round of 32 on Friday before their final group matches after results elsewhere confirmed four points would be enough to progress.

• Uruguay's defeat by Spain and Cape Verde's draw with Saudi Arabia in Group H guaranteed qualification for the five teams.

• France will face Sweden in the Round of 32 after winning Group I.

• Germany will take on Paraguay in the last-32 after the South Americans advanced from Group D. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.