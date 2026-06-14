England World Cup players shelter indoors amid tornado warning in Kansas City
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Kansas City, England’s base for the World Cup, was hit with a tornado warning on June 13 just hours after the team arrived, as the weather service told residents to take shelter to avoid a severe thunderstorm.
The weather service said the storm could cause winds as fast as 80mph (129kmh) and tornado sirens were sounded on Saturday evening.
“Take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter,” a weather alert told residents.
British media reports said the England players were also instructed to stay indoors, and a fan festival in the city closed early to ensure safety.
The English side, who were hit by a training kit theft before they arrived in Kansas City, had a community training session in the afternoon before the tornado warnings took effect.
England will face Croatia in their first Group L match on June 17 in Arlington, Texas. REUTERS