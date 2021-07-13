England on right path: Southgate

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate says he will pause before any decision over his future but that he currently intends to stay in charge of the team.

He is under contract until after next year's World Cup in Qatar but the Football Association had already expressed an intent to extend his deal.

"To lead your country in these tournaments takes its toll," Southgate told a news conference yesterday, a day after England lost the final to Italy on penalties.

"I don't want to commit to anything longer than I should. It's not a financial thing. As I sit here today. I would be wanting to take the team to Qatar."

Southgate, who led the team to the last four in the World Cup in Russia in 2018, said that a number of successful national teams had suffered the pain of being close to the title before finally breaking through.

"If you want sustained success as a team, you need to be constantly evolving, improving and constantly finishing in latter stages of tournaments," he said.

"It feels like my stomach has been ripped out this morning. But the fact we have had the first signs of some consistency - a World Cup semi-final and a Euro final - has to be a step in the right direction."

Few expect him to walk away from a talented squad of players but the support, even bordering on deference, shown to him from pundits is likely to take on a more critical tone now.

His decision-making in the final - his ill-fated choice of penalty kickers, his delayed substitutions and his tactics - were questioned.

"You make hundreds of decisions day in, day out, during the tournament. Some you get right and some that you don't," Southgate said. "You have to get more right than wrong. So I take responsibility and take the criticism that comes with that. If I didn't get all the decisions right last night, so be it. I have to live with that."

Gary Lineker, the former England striker turned BBC presenter, identified one of the areas Southgate should look to change.

"Going forward England have to find a way of being more attack-minded. Braver in possession and throwing more people forward.

"We have the forward talent to scare teams, at present we seem scared ourselves to release that talent," he tweeted after the game.

England had an impressive array of young, attacking talent including Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, but none of them were given consistent central roles in the side.

There is no shortage of quality attacking players available to Southgate with Manchester United's exciting forward Mason Greenwood missing the tournament through injury and Leicester City's creative midfielder James Maddison also challenging for a place.

For England captain Harry Kane, who ended the competition with four goals but admitted the shoot-out defeat was "the worst feeling in the world", there were moments of regret.

The Tottenham striker conceded the Three Lions had played into Italy's hands by adopting a cautious approach in a failed bid to preserve their lead.

"We got off to the perfect start. Maybe dropped a little too deep sometimes. They had a lot of the ball," he said. "We looked fairly in control, they didn't create too many chances. They got their breakthrough from the set-piece and after that was 50-50."

After reaching their first Euro final in an uplifting run to their first major title match since the 1966 World Cup, Kane insisted England would bounce back.

"We win together, we lose together. Those boys will grow from it and it will give us more motivation for the World Cup next year," he said. "You've got to hold your heads high. It's been a fantastic tournament."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE