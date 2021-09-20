England mourns death of prolific scorer Greaves

LONDON • Former England striker Jimmy Greaves, one of their greatest goalscorers and characters, died yesterday aged 81, his former club Tottenham announced.

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham's record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen," the club said.

"Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81."

Greaves, who suffered from alcoholism in the past, had a stroke in May 2015 which left him wheelchair-bound and with severely impaired speech.

A member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, he scored 44 goals in his 57 appearances for England.

His strike rate was just as phenomenal at club level, scoring 357 goals in the English top flight, a record which still stands.

Newcastle great Alan Shearer is the all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 260 strikes.

For Tottenham, Greaves returned a record 266 goals in 379 appearances between 1961 and 1970. The 37 league goals that he netted in the 1962-63 season has yet to be bettered by a Spurs player in a single season.

England captain Harry Kane is second on the all-time scoring list for the club with 223 strikes in 341 appearances before yesterday's league game against Chelsea.

Greaves began his career with Chelsea, scoring on his debut in 1957 against Spurs and his 41-goal haul in the First Division in 1960-61 still stands as the Blues' record for a single season.

A brief spell at AC Milan followed - where he netted nine times in 14 games - before he returned to England to join Spurs in December 1961. He later played for West Ham before retiring from the game in 1971 and going into television punditry.

He became a presenter on Saint And Greavsie, a popular lunchtime football programme in the mid 80s to early 90s with former Liverpool striker Ian St John, who died aged 82 in March.

ICONIC PLAYER Jimmy Greaves was someone who was admired by all who love football, regardless of club allegiances... I know the entire game will mourn his passing. GARETH SOUTHGATE, England manager, on the death of Jimmy Greaves.

Tributes poured in from his contemporaries, past and present.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher described him on Twitter as "the best goalscorer we have seen", while Kane said he was "a true legend".

Spurs great Ossie Ardiles added that Greaves "epitomises what Spurs is", quoting their motto: "To dare is to do."

England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed that the national team would honour the icon in next month's World Cup qualifier against Hungary at Wembley.

"Jimmy Greaves was someone who was admired by all who love football, regardless of club allegiances," he said.

"I was privileged to be able to meet Jimmy's family last year at Tottenham as the club marked his 80th birthday. My thoughts are with them and I know the entire game will mourn his passing."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS