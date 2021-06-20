England jeered by fans in 0-0 draw

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate conceded that his side underperformed in their Euro 2020 Group D clash against Scotland on Friday, but was not concerned by the jeers of some fans at Wembley as he said the team were still on track to reach the last 16.

The Three Lions were stifled by a stubborn Scotland side in a 0-0 draw which puts them level on four points with group leaders Czech Republic, who they host on Tuesday.

The front line of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling failed to click into any sort of rhythm, with a second-half long-range effort by Mason Mount their only shot on target.

The final whistle brought boos from some England supporters but Southgate urged patience.

"Of course there's always fallout from any England performance that isn't at the level you want," he said. "But we are in the middle of a tournament, we are in the middle of a qualification group. Our first objective is to qualify and we're still on track to do that."

England captain Kane had a poor evening. Southgate replaced him with Marcus Rashford only in the 74th minute, despite explaining later that Rashford could provide the "energy" that the team lacked.

Jack Grealish was also thrown on after an hour for Foden, which was a positive but surprising move considering that the latter was the liveliest among the front three.

Those were the only changes he made despite the team seemingly desperately needing a shake up.

Former England striker Ian Wright, working as a pundit for ITV, fumed. He said: "What is he taking Foden off for? There's no way Phil Foden should be leaving the pitch today, for me.

"It's very disappointing to see. You've got someone like Jadon Sancho on the bench. Fifteen goals and 20 assists a season - and he doesn't even get on. We need to create.

"We could talk about Harry Kane and the chances he could have had, but at the same time did we really create enough? We are meant to be favourites for winning the tournament... I'm embarrassed for us."

0 England forward Harry Kane has yet to register a shot on target at Euro 2020. He had just 19 touches against Scotland.

Michael Owen, another former England striker, tweeted the performance was "average" compared to a "decent" display in the 1-0 win over Croatia - suggesting that both were equally unimpressive.

England's final group match against the Czechs at Wembley will be a straight shoot-out for top spot.

Jaroslav Silhavy's men drew 1-1 with Croatia earlier on Friday, meaning the Croats and the Scots are level on one point each.

Asked if he would make changes for the Czech game, Southgate said: "We will see how everyone is, prepare for a different type of opponent and make the right decisions."

Scotland coach Steve Clarke was pleased with the result.

He said: "We played well. We had to be solid defensively. It was also pleasing that we played a lot of good football at times tonight, which was good to see."

