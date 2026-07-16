Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – With just six minutes to go, desperate tension was now mixed with the scent of sweat and beer at Chijmes in the wee hours of July 16.

Over 1,000 football fans, many of whom were rooting for England, were readying the confetti with the Three Lions 1-0 up against Argentina, but they could not shake the jitters as the World Cup semi-final entered its closing stages.

They had been here before. At the European Championship in 2020, and Euro 2024.

Hands clasped in prayer on the grounds of a former Catholic convent, many among the tightly packed crowd were willing their team to get it over the line at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Others kept their fingers and chests crossed. Yells of “Come on, England” quickly lost their conviction as Argentina launched relentless wave after wave of attacks.

Then came the stunner.

Enzo Fernandez thundered home in the 85th minute. Hands were on heads, as life was sucked out of the crowd at the Chijmes main lawn. Outnumbered but not outgunned, Argentina fans in their white and blue colours jumped for joy.

Then Lautaro Martinez stuck the dagger in the second minute of stoppage time to give Argentina a 2-1 lead and victory.

Once again, the defending champions had come back from the brink of death to seal a final berth against Spain on July 19.

For Argentina fans, the party was just getting started at dawn, but the hangover had arrived early for their rival supporters.

Singaporean Rio Hoe, 33 and his Argentinian wife Guadalupe Lazaro, 28, were spotted embracing each other at the final whistle.

La Cuarta Estrella’s The Fourth Star blared on a speaker hung over Lazaro’s arm, as their group of friends burst into song.

The dream of a fourth World Cup title was alive, and along with it the anthem that La Albiceleste fans have adopted for the 2026 tournament.

Lazaro, who has lived here for over 10 years, said: “We’re so happy. We’re so excited. Doing it once (making a final) is incredible. Doing it twice is impressive. We can’t believe it.”

Crediting Messi for the comeback, she added: “We always suffer, but we always get there. It’s probably his last World Cup, so we’re all very emotional. He’s a legend, and he has shown it. He loves his country, so we love him.”

Hoe and Lazaro, who met in Yale-National University of Singapore College about a decade ago, are the co-founders of a health and wellness startup. Four years ago, they watched Argentina’s coronation at a watch party in Buenos Aires.

Hoe said: “The win means everything. I have inherited the Argentinian identity and the football team entirely. A win for Argentina is a win for me as well.”

Singaporean Trevor Sim, 32, was in the crowd with his friends and he was ecstatic to see a win for Argentina, a team he has supported for the last two editions of the World Cup.

“To be honest, I had given up because it just felt like England were going to do it,” said the Messi fan.

“Everyone here was drowning out the Argentina support and it was not looking like our night. It is going to take a while for this comeback to sink in. Two finals in a row? Wow.”

The day had begun well for England’s supporters, decked out in white with Jude Bellingham the popular choice on shirts.

Despite the 3am kick-off, there was little wriggle room on the Chijmes lawn, with access closed to the public about 30 minutes before the match.

Some even climbed over barricades and evaded security, while a young woman was spotted clinging onto a pole for a better view.

The bars and restaurants were also packed to the brim, as fans tucked into pub grub like chicken karaage and french fries, paired with beers and soft drinks.

After a stop-start first 45 minutes with plenty of niggle and few chances, the second-half delivered a gripping contest. Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal sent beer cups soaring through the air as England fans erupted. Strangers embraced, and some supporters lifted their friends and loved ones into the air in a moment of unbridled joy.

Just as plans were being made to return for a final watch party on July 19, that excitement soon made way for nerves.

The police appeared as tensions rose midway in the second half, when some fans got a little rowdy, but it was England’s momentum that was arrested by coach Thomas Tuchel’s substitutions.

The game then reached an inevitable end, as Messi magic ensured the Three Lions – and not football – were coming home.

Lee Green, 55, who is on a visit here from Coventry, England, bemoaned “the same old story”.

Green said: “It was just too defensive at the end. When you are 1-0 up, you can’t afford to let Argentina come at you like that because they’re going to destroy you, and they did exactly that. We miss out again. It’s very sad.”

“For like 80 minutes or something like that, we had the chance to be in it (the final). We were so close, and then at the end, we just let it slip. It’s really disappointing to see. And now I’ve got to wait another four years. I’ve been waiting 55 years, all my life in England, to watch us get to a final.

“We were that close today, and we missed it.”

On July 15, there would be no Wonderwall – England’s anthem for the tournament – ringing through Chijmes.

As Argentina chase a fourth star, their rival supporters now have a new Oasis tune – Stop Crying Your Heart Out.