England ethos key to surge

ROME • England coach Gareth Southgate said it was the spirit of the whole group that set his team apart as they booked a spot in the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a 4-0 win over Ukraine on Saturday.

Two goals from Harry Kane and headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson at the Olympic Stadium in Rome saw the rampant Three Lions through to the last four of a European Championship for the first time in 25 years.

Hailing his side's collective attitude as the reason for their progression, Southgate said: "We gave a fantastic performance, not only the players who started, but the players who came on kept the momentum going.

"I am also actually thinking about the players whom I left out of the squad and who didn't get on the pitch (Bukayo Saka was omitted, while Jack Grealish and Phil Foden did not get off the bench).

"They have been such a massive part of what we are doing. It is so difficult to keep a group of this size involved, happy, feeling valued. And yet those guys have been phenomenal in how they have sacrificed themselves for the group.

"We are in the semi-finals because of that spirit. Of course, the quality of our play is important, but I have seen lots of nations go out because they don't have the spirit of these boys."

Up next for England is a clash with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday.

The Danes are on an emotional roller coaster in the aftermath of Christian Eriksen's on-field cardiac arrest in their group opener, and Southgate is aware of their quality and togetherness after the team's harrowing experience.

"We know what a good side Denmark are and they have proved that in this tournament," he added.

"They are riding a wave of emotion with what happened with Christian as well.

"It will be a fantastic game to be a part of. We have more experience of those kinds of games as a group and individually, the players have experience of those games too (from club level), so we've got to use that on Wednesday night."

The prize on offer is a first European Championship final appearance, and just their second at a major tournament after their 1966 World Cup triumph.

But despite the hype, Southgate urged his players and English fans not to get carried away.

"We still have a long way to go," he said. "Before the end of tonight's game, I was already thinking about the next challenge.

"That's the one for us, we have never been to a European Championship final, and it is another opportunity for us to make history."

Still, Kane cannot wait to return to Wembley as he anticipates "an incredible occasion" in front of 60,000 home supporters.

"We know it's going to be a tough game. But we know as well if we get it right and play how we know we can, then we have a great opportunity to get to a final," said the captain, who took his Euro 2020 tally to three goals.

"A lot of us playing now won't have the opportunity to have a big game like that at Wembley in a major tournament again.

"It's an opportunity for us and we have to grab it with both hands. We have to enjoy being in that environment.

"Coming off the back of the Germany game, the spirits were high and the stadium was rocking, so hopefully, we can use that energy again and really take the game to Denmark."

England and Denmark last faced each other in the Nations League last year, playing out a 0-0 draw in Copenhagen in September last year before the Danes got a 1-0 win at Wembley the following month.

