England chase World Cup glory as Haaland allows Norway to dream

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MIAMI – England’s quest to end 60 years of World Cup pain comes up against Norway’s scoring machine Erling Haaland in a Miami showdown for a place in the semi-finals on J uly 11 .

After overcoming high altitude and a fervent home crowd in Mexico City to progress to the last eight in an all-time World Cup classic, an England side boasting the in-form Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are favourites to reach the semis in south Florida.

However, the Three Lions’ defensive deficiencies will be severely tested by Haaland, who put Brazil to the sword in the last 16 and has seven goals in his first four World Cup appearances.

Haaland, who was born in England and plays his club football for Manchester City, insisted there was no pressure on his side.

“I think there’s some clear favourites out there, England’s one of them,” he told reporters.

“I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads.”

In their first World Cup for 28 years, the nation of just over five million people have far exceeded expectations.

Even before setting off for the United States, a team photo of the squad dressed up as Vikings in front of longships went viral.

The theme has persisted with each victory celebrated by their fans performing a Viking row, from the stands of the United States to Times Square in New York, to the streets of Oslo.

Haaland was the man to beat the drum to conduct that row after his brilliant late double sent Brazil home. That made history as Norway reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

“Playing against Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians and to win against Brazil and then go and play England in the quarter-finals in the World Cup in the USA is quite special,” added Haaland.

“I think if you watch the scenes back in Norway, this is not normal for Norway to be, so it’s super special.”

Erling Haaland and Norway celebrated their historic result with the iconic Viking row celebration. PHOTO: AFP

Quansah banned

England are in their third consecutive quarter-final, but needed their own momentous moment to get there.

Thomas Tuchel’s men survived a second-half onslaught when down to 10 men in Mexico City for a 3-2 win that will go down as arguably England’s greatest World Cup win on foreign soil.

Although their long wait for major tournament glory persists, this generation of England players have come as close as any since 1966 to end that drought.

They have lost in the last two finals of the European Championship and also reached a semi-final and quarter-final in the last two World Cups.

“We’ve been here a few times,” said England winger Bukayo Saka. “But the best team on the day is going to be the team that wins, so we’re aware of that and that’s where our focus is.”

Bellingham and Kane have been as pivotal to England’s progress as Haaland for Norway.

The Real Madrid midfielder and Bayern Munich striker have combined for 10 of their side’s 11 goals so far.

England’s issues have been at the other end of the field and are exacerbated by a two-match ban handed to Jarell Quansah for his red card in the last 16.

Quansah has deputised out of position at right-back in the absence of Reece James, who remains a doubt for July 11 owing to a hamstring injury.

Tuchel could be forced into a defensive reshuffle with Ezri Konsa moving to right-back and John Stones coming in at centre-back.

Another challenging factor for both sides will be the extreme heat and humidity forecast for Miami.

England have so far escaped energy-sapping conditions with three of their five matches played in the rain, while the other two were in air-conditioned stadiums in Atlanta and Dallas. AFP