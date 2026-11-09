Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi

Nov 9 - Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been added to the England squad after Marc Guehi withdrew through injury, the Football Association said on Monday.

• The 34-year-old Burn, who has won 11 caps, joined manager Thomas Tuchel's squad at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground ahead of Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

• Guehi, 26, was substituted at halftime of City's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

• British media reported that Guehi has a hip problem.

• England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain on Sunday in their final Group A3 matches.

• They are second in the standings with nine points from four games, three behind leaders Spain. Croatia are third and the Czech Republic fourth.

• England can secure a place in next March's Nations League quarter-finals by avoiding defeat by Croatia. REUTERS