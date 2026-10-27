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England and Bayern forward Harry Kane crowned 2026 Ballon d'Or winner

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Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane celebrates after winning the men’s Ballon d’Or.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane celebrates after winning the men's Ballon d'Or.

PHOTO: REUTERS

LONDON – Harry Kane was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner on Oct 26 after a prolific season for Bayern Munich and England in which he established himself as one of the game’s greatest goalscorers.

Kane is the first Englishman to win the prestigious award in 25 years, after Michael Owen won it in 2001.

The 33-year-old former Tottenham forward has been the leading scorer in the Bundesliga for three consecutive seasons and was Europe’s top overall club goalscorer for the 2025-26 campaign.

He scored 61 goals in 51 games for Bayern across all competitions as the German side completed a domestic league and cup double.

He then captained England as they reached the World Cup semi-finals, scoring six goals.

“Without you guys (his Bayern Munich teammates) and the rest of the team it wouldn’t be possible, the way you guys push me, the way we compete. So thank you very much,” he said at the ceremony in London. REUTERS, AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.