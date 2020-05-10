Ending FFP would benefit rich clubs: Olsson

BERN • The coronavirus pandemic should not used as an excuse to end European football's Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules or make "opportunistic" changes to the international calendar, the head of the European Leagues umbrella organisation said on Friday.

As football begins to reawaken after the stoppage which began in mid-March, European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson, whose members include 27 top-flight leagues, told Reuters he believed most clubs would survive.

The Bundesliga is due to restart on Saturday, while leagues in Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Portugal and Serbia have also set dates for a resumption.

Olsson said he was "sincerely worried" about the FFP rules, which bar clubs from spending more than the revenue they generate and were introduced to stop rich owners from pumping money into their clubs.

Some clubs had asked for them to be dropped during recent discussions, he said.

As of last month, European football's governing body Uefa had been exploring possible changes regarding FFP as the pandemic caused financial tremors across Europe.

Injections of cash from investors, for instance, could be necessary to maintain clubs' financial health.

"What is important is that the coronavirus doesn't mean we abolish Financial Fair Play rules because that will undermine the achievements so far," Olsson said in a phone interview from Sweden.

He added that ending FFP would be "the opportunity for the richest clubs to widen the gap. This would take us back to the time where the clubs had debts which continued to build... and that would be detrimental".

Olsson was also unimpressed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that this could be the time to reform the calendar and by vice-president Victor Montagliani's proposal that Europe could switch to a calendar-year season.

"It is opportunistic because it's trying to change things by using the crisis as the reason and moving things in the direction of their own ideas, rather than having a proper decision-making process," he said.

"They are also taking the opportunity to create room for new Fifa competitions like the Club World Cup, so we have to be cautious."

Olsson said despite the long stoppage, he was optimistic that clubs would avoid the worst.

"There is a good chance that almost all clubs will survive, especially if we start (playing) now... commercial partners have taken their responsibility towards the clubs in a very good way so far," he said.

REUTERS