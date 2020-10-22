Endangered Arsenal future saddens Ozil

LONDON • Arsenal travel to Rapid Vienna today as they kick off their fourth season in the Europa League, but one notable player will not be on board the team plane for the Group B opener.

Despite being the highest-paid player in the club's history on a reported £350,000 (S$623,000) a week, Mesut Ozil has been left out of the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads.

His omission comes as no surprise, having failed to play a single minute for manager Mikel Arteta since March 7, but he had held out hope that he could somehow get back into the team.

But with his axing confirmed, the former Germany midfielder yesterday hit out at the club's treatment amid reports he will never play another game again, with his contract expiring next June.

"This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I've played for over the past few years," said the 32-year-old in a statement posted on social media.

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated."

Alongside Greece defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos - also left out of both squads - Ozil will now only be able to represent the Under-23s.

North London rivals Tottenham are also in Europa League action today when they host Austria's Lask.

Spurs have enjoyed Champions League football for four successive seasons, and if they are to return to the elite, the players must improve their defending.

Manager Jose Mourinho yesterday insisted that the last-gasp 3-3 Premier League draw with West Ham, who came back from 3-0 down with eight minutes left, was "not going to happen again".

"I don't want to be sticking on this and no stories about 'Spursy' and this kind of thing," he said. "We just need to defend better from set pieces."

