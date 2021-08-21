End homophobic song, Reds boss tells fans

LONDON • Manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool fans on Thursday to stop their homophobic chanting, labelling those who did during the 3-0 Premier League victory at Norwich last Saturday as "idiots".

Choruses of "Chelsea rent boy" - aimed at Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich from the Champions League holders - could be heard emanating from the away fans section at Carrow Road. Rent boy is a derogatory term used to describe a type of male prostitute.

Liverpool subsequently denounced the chants and Klopp did not hold back on his disdain after he met Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool LGBT+ ( lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and related communities) fans group Kop Outs, on Thursday.

"I never understand why you would sing a song if it was against something in a football stadium," the German said in an interview on Liverpool's Twitter account.

"I never got that. I never liked it. In our case, we have probably the best songbook in the world. It's easy to decide not to sing the song any more.

"So, we can decide now, this is not our song any more. I'm not sure if people listen to me but it would be nice. I don't want to hear it any more, for so many reasons."

Klopp added the song did nothing to motivate him or the players.

"It's definitely a waste of time," he said.

"When they start singing, 'Bobby Firmino', 'Mo Salah', 'You'll Never Walk Alone', this kind of stuff, that gives you goosebumps and a push.

"The other songs are a complete waste of time and if you think what you sing, you are an idiot."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE