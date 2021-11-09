Emotional Xavi inks deal, promises strict new rules

BARCELONA • Xavi Hernandez was yesterday officially unveiled as Barcelona's new coach as thousands of fans welcomed the debt-ridden club's legendary former midfielder back to the Nou Camp.

The 41-year-old walked out to chants of " Xavi, Xavi" before signing his contract on the pitch, alongside his family and Barca president Joan Laporta.

"I don't want to get too emotional but I am, I feel goosebumps. I will just tell you one thing - we are the best club in the world," he addressed the crowd of around 10,000 fans.

"And we will work to the highest standards to have success. We cannot accept defeats or draws, we have to win every game.

"I have come prepared. My DNA didn't change. We need to take charge, have the ball, create opportunities, be intense. We have a mission to rescue many things that were lost."

Laporta said: "Today will be an historic day for Barca."

Xavi is the first Barca coach to be presented on the pitch in front of fans at the Nou Camp - the routine usually only reserved for the club's biggest signings. Having won eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues, on top of playing 767 games, he is widely considered one of the Barca's greatest players.

The return of former La Masia academy graduate as coach, six years after he left Barcelona to play in Qatar, has generated huge excitement and raised hopes the club can calm the troubled waters and plot a return to Europe's elite.

But despite Xavi and Laporta's fighting words, expectations will be tempered at the Catalan giants at the moment.

Barca sit ninth in La Liga, with the club grappling with debts of more than a billion euros (S$1.6 billion) and have not been crowned European champions since 2015.

Xavi admitted that there will be bumps in the road, with clear evidence of the team's frailties as they drew 3-3 at Celta Vigo in La Liga on Saturday.

"We have to start with new rules that are going to be strict. It's not a matter of being tough, it's about having norms," he said. "It's a medium to long-term project... No excuses will be made or accepted."

His first training session in charge will be held today and the 2010 World Cup winner with Spain will oversee his first game in the Catalan derby at home to local rivals Espanyol on Nov 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS