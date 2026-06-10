Emotional World Cup return to Mexico for South Africa coach Hugo Broos

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JOHHANESBURG – Forty years after playing for Belgium against hosts Mexico in the 1986 World Cup opener, Hugo Broos makes an emotional return to the Estadio Azteca on June 11, this time as coach of South Africa.

The clash between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City signals the start of the 2026 World Cup, the first of 104 matches that will end with the champions being crowned on July 19 in New Jersey.

“No one in Hollywood could have scripted it better – I played in a World Cup opener and now, four decades later, I will be one of the coaches in a World Cup opener,” Broos said.

The 2026 Finals, which Mexico, the United States and Canada are jointly hosting, also signals the end of a 56-year football career for the Belgian, as a defender and a coach.

“I am dreaming of a beautiful ending where South Africa reach the knockout phase of a World Cup for the first time after three first-round exits,” he added.

“When South Africa bow out of this tournament, I will say goodbye to football. I turned 74 this year and the time has come to be with my wife, two daughters, son and eight grandchildren.”

After Mexico, South Africa face the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group A. Group winners and runners-up advance automatically along with eight of the 12 third-placed nations.

South Africa and Mexico also crossed paths in the opening match of the 2010 World Cup that the Africans hosted, in a game that finished 1-1.

Broos, who took charge in 2021, said Mexico, and their fervent fans, would present a challenging start.

“Mexico are a good, ambitious team which emphasises movement. Nothing other than our best level will suffice. We must know what to do when they have the ball, and when we have it,” he said.

The Belgian veteran also said he believes that three points will be enough to reach the knockout round.

“Three points will take us through. The four (Group A) teams are not too different in terms of quality. That means there are three tough matches ahead. Our mission is to create history by reaching the second round.”

On the same day, the Koreans will open their campaign against the Czechs in Guadalajara.

South Korea reached the last 16 in 2022, with Hwang Hee-chan scoring a stoppage-time winner against Portugal to take his team into the knockout rounds and the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is keen for a repeat performance.

“If I can have another play like that, it will be great for myself and for our team,” said Hwang, who will be appearing at his third World Cup.

“I am working hard for a moment like that. Every match is important, but the first match is especially so.”

The Czechs enter the World Cup riding a wave of confidence after six wins in qualification and friendly matches following a crisis late last year when they lost to the Faroe Islands. AFP, REUTERS