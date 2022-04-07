'Emotional control is key'

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called on his players to control their emotions in their Champions League quarter-final, return leg at Atletico Madrid next week.

Kevin de Bruyne's 70th-minute goal earned City a 1-0 win on Tuesday in a game that had several flashpoints, including an incident in which a prone Jack Grealish was struck in the head from close range by a clearance from Angel Correa.

"We have to control our emotions and do what we have to do," Guardiola told reporters.

"There will be a referee there and we have to play our game.

"(Atletico) have faced this kind of knockout stages many times and it will be a good test for us with our maturity in this game."

City spent much of the night banging their heads against the red and white wall of Atletico's massed defence at the Etihad Stadium.

They monopolised possession - 68 per cent - yet often found themselves shuffling passes across midfield as their opponents shut the door on them.

It was a result of Atletico coach Diego Simeone's famously pragmatic approach, which presented a stark contrast to the purist principles espoused by Guardiola.

But the City boss sent on Phil Foden midway through the second half and his sublime pass teed up de Bruyne to finally reward City for their territorial dominance.

"I didn't expect to win three or four nil. I knew who we were facing. They have been together for many years," Guardiola added.

"They defend so well, so compact and so deep. We were patient. You have to be against these teams. They want you to be anxious. It's a good result."

The Spaniard added that City would not simply look to defend their 1-0 advantage in Madrid and would be looking to kill off the tie.

"We've won the game with 1-0 and after 1-0 it was a little bit different. All the players start to press a little bit higher," Guardiola said.

"If the game starts on the good side for Atletico, maybe they come back into the game.

"Now we have five days to prepare and review the game and try to (see) what we can do to attack a little bit better and go there to not defend the result. We must try and win the game."

The second leg will be held at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid next Wednesday. Before that, City host Premier League rivals Liverpool on Sunday in what could be a title decider.

Atletico have already knocked out Manchester United in the last 16 this season, while Liverpool fell victim to Simeone's side when the Reds were the holders in 2019-20.

The Spanish champions will believe they can cause another surprise next week. "It's clear we were playing against an extraordinary opponent. We have to use a great way of defending and without being embarrassed," Simeone said.

"If you value the coordinated attacking, you also have to value the strong and unashamed defence.

"We have to improve. That comes with calmness, with the humility of first having a good collective defensive effort to continue in the tie and from there, play.

"We need to be better, see if we can have the ball a bit more in the second leg. Perhaps we can create more difficulties. We are still in the tie."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE