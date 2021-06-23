Emotional comeback for Denmark

COPENHAGEN • Denmark is a nation united behind its football team after they charged into the Euro 2020 knockout stage on a cathartic night in Copenhagen that set them up well for the rest of the tournament.

Considered by many as dark horses before the Euro started thanks to a squad packed with talent, Denmark will face Wales in the last 16 and on the evidence of Monday's thrilling 4-1 thumping of Russia will be favourites to make the last eight.

Their resolve shone through after a rough fortnight in which the players had to deal with seeing teammate and playmaker Christian Eriksen nearly die.

Asked how he managed to hold things together after the Danes sealed a spot in the next round by finishing runners-up behind Group B winners Belgium, who beat Finland 2-0 to maintain their 100 per cent record here, coach Kasper Hjulmand said: "I have a great team around me, great staff, great people, great players.

"I think the only way I can tell it is we are a unit. We're backing each other up and that is the best within Denmark I think, the best values we can show that we stand united, we are helping each other."

Having lost their first two matches in the aftermath of Eriksen's cardiac arrest during their opener against Finland, the Danes came into Monday's match with their tournament status in danger.

They needed Belgium to beat Finland and had to win by two goals or more - or a single-goal win by any other score than 1-0 - against the Russians.

Mikkel Damsgaard gave Denmark the lead with a stunning curling strike shortly before the break and Yussuf Poulsen had Parken Stadium rocking after he capitalised on Daler Kuzyaev's horrendous back pass to tap into an open goal on the hour mark.

Russia pulled one back via Artem Dzyuba's penalty but two late goals in quick succession from Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle completed the rout.

During the match's opening ceremony, the home fans roared as a huge Denmark shirt with "Eriksen 10" written on it was unfurled, and Hjulmand said his team were playing in honour of their close friend, whose Euro participation is over.

"It's hard to describe what this team has been through the past four weeks. We're thinking about Christian all the way," he added.

ROLLER-COASTER RIDE It's hard to describe what this team has been through the past four weeks. We're thinking about Christian all the way. KASPER HJULMAND, Denmark coach on the team playing in honour of their friend Christian Eriksen.

Belgium will take on one of the third-placed finishers from either Group A, D, E or F in the last 16 on Sunday.

In Group C, Austria finished second to already qualified Netherlands after beating Ukraine 1-0 to book a meeting with Italy on Saturday. The Dutch, who thrashed North Macedonia 3-0, will face the third-placed finisher from Group D, E or F a day later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE