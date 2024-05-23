Emotional Atalanta fans celebrate historic European title

BERGAMO, Italy - Thousands of jubilant Atalanta fans gathered in Bergamo on Wednesday to witness their team win a European trophy for the first time with a triumphant 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Atalanta secured a comfortable victory after Ademola Lookman scored a stunning hat-trick, clinching only their second major trophy in their 117-year history.

In Bergamo's Piazza Vittorio Veneto, there was an outpouring of emotion as thousands of blue and black-clad fans saw their side lift the trophy after suffering heartbreak in the Coppa Italia final against Juventus last week.

"Indescribable emotions," Atalanta fan Filippo said.

"I think of my dad who supported Atalanta since he was five years old and had never seen them win, so now it's more for him and for everyone, for Bergamo."

Several people lit flares and fireworks illuminated the night in the city's main square.

"My feelings cannot be described! I didn't think Atalanta would win. It's really beautiful," supporter Paola Maranghezzi said. REUTERS