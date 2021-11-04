Emery stays in Spain, says no to Newcastle job

LONDON • Villarreal coach Unai Emery has ruled himself out of the Newcastle job, saying he is 100 per cent committed to the La Liga side.

Former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal manager Emery was the leading contender to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle after the Englishman was sacked shortly after the club was taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

In a statement yesterday, Emery said he was flattered by Newcastle's interest, but had decided to stay in Spain.

"Despite the noise that was coming from another country, inside Villarreal we worked with transparency and loyalty with club and players, which for me is the most important," he said. "Villarreal is my home and my commitment with them is 100 per cent."

Spanish media reported that Emery, who is under contract until July 2023, has a €6 million (S$9.4 million) release clause.

"I'm honestly flattered by the interest of a great club but more thankful for being here and I have communicated to (Villarreal's) president that I want to stay with this project," he added.

The Spaniard took over at Villarreal in July last year, eight months after being sacked by Arsenal following a poor run of results.

He led Villarreal to their first major trophy when they beat Manchester United in the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled in La Liga this term, and are 13th in the standings.

Before Emery's statement yesterday, Spanish football insider Guillem Balague told the BBC the 50-year-old will reject any approach from Newcastle mainly due to the "lack of a clear vision" from the Magpies.

Reports that suggested former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe was in the running also put off Emery as the pair have contrasting experience and football philosophies, with the links coming across as "confusing".

It has now been three weeks since Bruce left and it is getting more urgent with every game that 19th-placed Newcastle need a new face in the dugout as they are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Along with Norwich, they are the only two clubs yet to record a win in the Premier League this season and are six points from safety.

