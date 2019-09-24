Emery proud of spirited fightback

LONDON • Arsenal are going through a period that defies both description and logic, but it is certainly fun. After a week that had showcased them in a microcosm, this time their thrilling best and shambolic worst were distilled into a mere 90 minutes on Sunday.

They had been so sloppy in drawing with Watford and so vibrant in defeating Eintracht Frankfurt that any attempts to predict what might follow against Aston Villa seemed futile.

At half-time, they were a goal behind to John McGinn's strike and a man down after Ainsley Maitland-Niles' red card, but by the end, they were wild-eyed after the 3-2 home win.

Nicolas Pepe's penalty, a Calum Chambers strike and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fine free kick had turned their afternoon around, with the second of those goals coming after Wesley had re-established Villa's lead.

It was a game that could have become a defining low point of the Unai Emery era, but instead became one that may yet provide some kind of basis for lift-off.

The Gunners manager hailed the character of his 10-man side, saying: "For me, there are two things I will take from today. One is the character, spirit and connection with the supporters. And two, how we can improve defensively."

The hosts' defence was again exposed but, in Aubameyang, they have a striker in peak form and at the moment, is showing greater leadership qualities than de facto captain Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland midfielder was booed by sections of the Emirates crowd after he was substituted with around 20 minutes to go and while Emery later defended him as a "very important player", he will have noted how the players stepped up a gear when the Gabon international took the armband.

Aubameyang scored his sixth league goal in as many games, but also showed his unselfish side, standing aside to let Pepe net his maiden goal since moving from Lille for a club record £72 million (S$123.4 million) despite being the club's designated penalty taker.

"It was a very big decision to let him shoot, to give him confidence," said Emery, who also handed 18-year-old winger Bukayo Saka his first league start.

"The responsibility was Aubameyang's. He's hungry every day to score, to achieve individual marks, so that decision is one of a great player."

